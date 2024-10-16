  1. World
Nearly 200 people injured in Turkey earthquake

TEHRAN, Oct. 16 (MNA) – Turkish authorities have announced the number of victims in a powerful earthquake that took place earlier on Wednesday in the south-east of the country in the province of Malatya.

A strong earthquake that was registered on Wednesday in the province of Malatya, located in the south-east of Turkey, injured 187 people. The relevant data was announced by Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Yerlikaya, "vestikavkaza" reported.

The minister emphasized that there were no casualties as a result of the tremors.

94 people were injured in Elazig, the governor of the province Numan Hatipoglu informed.

The earthquake occurred this morning in the province of Malatya. Its magnitude was 5.9. Tremors were also felt in neighboring Turkish cities Diyarbakir, Tunceli and Elazig.

