Iran, China FMs discuss West Asia developments by phone

During the phone call, the two sides exchanged views on bilateral ties and the latest developments in the West Asian region.

Chinese foreign minister pointed to his country’s strategic and important relations with Iran and emphasized the need for increasing diplomatic efforts and initiatives with various regional and international parties to prevent the escalation of tension and insecurity in the West Asian region.

Iran’s top diplomat, for his part, welcomed the Chinese government’s efforts to stop warmongering and crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza Strip and Lebanon and described the inaction of the UN Security Council as ‘disastrous’, which comes as a result of the United States support for Israeli regime.

Araghchi appreciated China's role in helping maintain peace and security in the region.

The Iranian and Chinese foreign ministers also exchanged their views regarding the bilateral relations and visit of presidents of the two countries on the sidelines of BRICS Summit planned to be held in Russia’s Kazan.

