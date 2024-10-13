Iran has not provided ballistic missiles to Russia: FM

Araghchi took to X social media platform to reiterate Iran's stance regarding the war in Ukraine and reject the West's accusations against the Islamic Republic.

Referring to his meetings with European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and European Union's deputy foreign policy chief Enrique Mora in New York, the top Iranian diplomat said that he had discussed this issue with the European diplomats.

The military cooperation between Iran and Russia is not new; has a history, long before the Ukrainian crisis began, he wrote in an X post.

"Some Europeans have provided Israeli regime with all kinds of sophisticated weapons, and anxiously engaged in military operation against Iran," Araghchi added.

"US Maximum Pressure policy is still in place, and business community in Europe follows OFAC instructions in full."

"I clearly said, and reiterate once again: we've NOT provided ballistic missiles to Russia. If Europe needs a case to appease Israel's blackmail, better find another story."

