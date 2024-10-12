Iran to launch 2 satellites by foreign launches

By the end of the year, the satellites "Toloo-3" and "Zafar-2" will be launched via a foreign launcher.

Earlier in September, the head of the Iranian Space Agency Hassan Salarieh announced that at least 5 satellites would be launched into space by the end of the current Iranian year of 1403 (ending on March 20).

In an interview with Mehr News Agency on Monday, Salarieh said that 5-7 satellites would be launched into space by the yearend.

He added that the Iranian Space Agency is planning sub-orbital launches in 1403 with the cooperation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force.

"This year we would have 2 foreign launches," he said, adding that the Toloo-3 and Zafar-2 satellites will be launched with foreign launchers in upcoming months.

The homegrown Kosar satellite would also be launched this year, Salarieh added, underlining that this satellite was built by the private sector.

