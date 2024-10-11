Pezeshkian says asked Putin to be tougher on Israeli crimes

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon in Tehran after his two-day visit to Turkmenistan, where he held several meetings with regional leaders, President Masoud Pezeshkian aid that held inclusive talks over gas, transportation electricity and border market agreements with his counterparts from neighboring countries.

The president said that economic working groups will be formed over the next month to finalize and sign the agreements.

He described the visit of key cultural and economic significance as he met with counterparts from four countries, including Turkmenistan, Russia, and Uzbekistan.

Pezeshkian said that in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, they discussed different energy, railroad, and petrochemical projects.

He noted that during the meeting with the President of Russia, they also discussed regional issues, adding that he had asked Russia to act more effectively in relation to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon.

President Pezeshkian continued to highlight that enhanced ties with neighboring countries will reduce the impact of oppressive sanctions imposed by US and European countries under different accuses.

