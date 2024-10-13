Israel holds cabinet meeting underground amid fear

Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen channel cited a report from the Zionist Regime’s Channel 13 that decision to hold the meeting in the basement came amid fear of rocket attacks.

According to Channel 13, a similar meeting last Thursday night ended without a breakthrough as some members of the Zionist regime’s war cabinet were opposed to launching attack on Iran in response to the Operation “True Promise II”.

The cabinet did not vote on the response to Iran's missile attack and postponed its approval, the report said.

An American media, Business Insider, on Saturday, referring to Iran's ballistic missiles used in the recent operation against the Zionist regime evaluated these missiles as a factor in strengthening the Islamic Republic's deterrence against its enemies.

The outlet also said that a higher percentage of Iran's ballistic missiles were able to pass through the layers of Israel's defense shield despite.

This American media reminded of the era when only the Soviet Union and the United States had access to ballistic missiles and wrote: Now 31 countries in the world and even a small group like Lebanon's Hezbollah have access to these missiles.

Business Insider mentioned the role of Iran's missiles in defeating Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein in the imposed war in the 1980s, as well as the role of Yemen's Ansarullah missiles in the war with Saudi Arabia.

This English-language media warned Iran's enemies about the missile power of the Islamic Republic, saying Iran's guided missiles can destroy vital targets and can be terrifying even if used in urban areas.

MNA/