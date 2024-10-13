  1. World
  2. Africa
Oct 13, 2024, 12:30 PM

Terrorist ringleader killed in Mali, says army

Terrorist ringleader killed in Mali, says army

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – Al-Iza Ould Yahia, a notorious terrorist ringleader, was killed along with several of his associates by the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) in an operation on Oct. 6 in Ber, northern Mali, the Malian army said on Saturday.

"This long-wanted terrorist leader was responsible for numerous atrocities against civilians, including assassinations, planting improvised explosive devices, and launching attacks on FAMa," the army said in a statement.

Terrorist attacks were carried out in Ber on Oct. 8 and 9, but FAMa successfully repelled them, neutralizing several terrorists, destroying their equipment, and seizing large quantities of drugs, heavy weapons, ammunition, and communication tools, the statement added.

Mali has been grappling with a complex crisis since 2012 along with inter-communal violence, which has claimed thousands of lives and displaced hundreds of thousands of others.

MNA/PR

News ID 222840

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News