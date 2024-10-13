"The Russian military destroyed a reconnaissance group of the Ukrainian army consisting of eight people in the Kharkov region. One of the scouts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed in the battle was wearing a chevron with the image of the US flag," a representative of the Russian security service told Sputnik.

The killed militant did not have any documents on him, but it is plausible that he was a professional mercenary from the United States and a former American soldier, the security service representative stressed.

Earlier, the director of the Russian Federal Security Service, Alexander Bortnikov, said that the number of members of the "International Legion of Territorial Defence of Ukraine" formed by the West has reached 18,000 people from more than 85 countries, including post-Soviet states. Most of the foreign mercenaries come from Poland, France and Georgia.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported that over ten thousand foreign mercenaries have arrived in Ukraine to fight on the side of the Kiev regime. Several thousand of them were eliminated during this period.

MNA/