Iran FM, Saudi Arabia's Bin Farhan hold talks in Riyadh

"The relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia are growing now and are moving in a good direction," Araghchi told reporters about his trip to Riyadh.

"The purpose of my trip is to consult about regional issues and developments in the region, including in Lebanon and Gaza, and the crimes committed by the Zionist regime," he said.

"The refugees who are now in Lebanon, how to help them, and regional issues are the main purpose of my trip," he added.

"I hope that these consultations will lead to better conditions in the region for Palestine, Lebanon and peace in the region," the Iranian top diplomat said.

In a post on his X account, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei wrote, “Following the diplomatic consultations of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is leaving for Saudi Arabia today in coordination with the regional countries in order to stop genocide and aggression of the Israeli regime and reduce the suffering of our brothers and sisters in Gaza and Lebanon.”

The genocide and aggression should be stopped, he emphasized.

Iran is determined to further strengthen relations with its neighbors to ensure stability and security as well as economic cooperation in order to benefit all nations of the region, Baghaei added.

MNA/