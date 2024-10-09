Israeli chopper crashes near Syria’s border with Lebanon

Local media in the Zionist regime said on Wednesday that the helicopter had crashed in Beit Jinn in southern Syria with no information available on the potential casualties.

The incident came days after an Israeli helicopter crashed in the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, killing five soldiers of the Zionist occupation forces and injuring 10 others.

For more than two weeks, the Zionist regime has been carrying out airstrikes in Lebanon as an extension to its year-long brutal campaign against innocent Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

MA/IRN