Local media in the occupied lands of Palestine said on Thursday that three Israelis were injured in a knife attack near the occupied city of Haifa.

Israel Hayom reported three injured in a stabbing incident in the Pardes Hanna-Karkur Pardes Hanna-Karkur in Haifa.

The new martyrdom-seeking attack came after it was reported on Thursday that an Israeli who was stabbed Wednesday in Hadera city succumbs to wounds, Israeli public broadcaster KAN.

MNA