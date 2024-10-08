Aliyev comes to Kremlin for talks with Putin

The talks are taking place on the sidelines of the Commonwealth of Independent States summit. Normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations tops the agenda.

Russia supports the Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are working on the conclusion of a peace treaty. They signed regulations on the joint activity of Armenian-Azerbaijani border delimitation commissions on August 30, 2024. Both sides have launched domestic procedures to approve the document.

A Russian peacekeeping contingent was deployed to Karabakh in October 2020 after the end of Armenian-Azerbaijani hostilities.

The Russian contingent's withdrawal was completed on June 12, 2024.

Official reports said that the Russian contingent initially had 1,960 members, mostly from the 15th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Central Military District.

RHM/