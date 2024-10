In a televised statement, the spokesman for Hamas’s armed wing has said the group waged a “pre-emptive strike” on October 7 against what he claimed was a “major attack” planned by Israel “against the resistance in Gaza”, Al Jazeera reported.

He also said the attack came “after the occupier’s aggression against Al-Aqsa [Mosque] reached an unprecedented dangerous stage”.

“And now, for a year, fighters have been waging an unequal battle with a criminal enemy,” Abu Obeida said.

MNA