Palestinian Resistance hammer Israeli military sites

Combatants with al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Gaza Strip-based Resistance movement Hamas, struck the sites with 114mm Rajum rockets on Monday.

They identified the targets as the military base near Sufa in the northwestern Negev desert, enemy gatherings at Gaza’s Rafah crossing, the vicinity of the Holit illegal settlement near the coastal sliver, and the operations center of the Kerem Shalom military site.

Before carrying out the retaliation, the brigades released a statement hailing al-Aqsa Storm, which was carried out by its members and their fellow combatants from al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Resistance movement.

The operation that came in response to the Israeli regime’s intensified aggression against Palestinians saw the combatants storming the occupied territories, taking control of Israeli military bases and illegal settlements around Gaza, and taking more than 240 Israelis captive.

The Israeli regime brought Gaza under a genocidal following the operation. The war has so far claimed the lives of nearly 42,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

