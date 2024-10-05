Qassam Brigades official, family martyred in Israeli attack

Local Lebanese and Palestinian media outlets reported that the strike targeted an apartment building in the Beddawi refugee camp near Lebanon’s Tripoli city, more than 80km (50 miles) north of the capital Beirut, on Saturday morning.

Hamas later confirmed that Saeed Atallah Ali was martyred in the attack, together with his wife and two young daughters.

“We pledge to our people to avenge the pure blood that was shed and to confirm that our upcoming series of responses will be in actions before words,” the Gaza-based group said in a statement.

The Zionist regime has carried out massive airstrikes since September 23, claiming to target Hezbollah locations across Lebanon. These airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of more than 1,100 individuals, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

In response, Hezbollah has retaliated by launching multiple attacks against the Israeli positions in the northern occupied territories. In the past few days, Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets, targeting key Israeli positions.

