Al-Aqsa Storm inflicts heavy blow on Israeli regime

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Storm, against the usurping entity last October.

On the anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, aka Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Gaza has witnessed one of the biggest genocides in human history with over 42,000 martyrs and over 95,000 injured, 70% of whom are women and children.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has announced that around 42,000 civilians have been martyred in occupied Palestine since last October when the Israeli regime launched an ongoing genocidal war on the enclave.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, about 97,000 others have been also wounded in the war.

The Zionist regime committed this genocide with the definite participation of the United States, and according to American and Israeli officials, its continuation for a year was possible only with the support of the United States.

The passing of financial aid packages in US Congress in support of the Zionist regime, military aid packages that include smart bombs and defense systems, deployment of American warships near the occupied territories, vetoing of ceasefire plans in international forums, different trips of senior American officials to Tel Aviv, the presence of US officers and forces in Israel, and the crackdown on pro-Palestinian protests across the United States are only a portion of the US’s one-year dark record in complicity with the crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza.

When the Operation began, it was a huge shock for the Zionist regime. They did not expect to receive such a severe blow.

They did not anticipate being struck in this manner. And while they were still shocked, from the very first days, they started this process of genocide and the massacre of the Palestinian people.

The Al-Aqsa storm operation was a full-scale offensive and combined operation.

This operation was carried out in the capacity of several battalions and caused a great surprise to the Israeli regime from the very beginning of the operation; like the initiative of Hezbollah in Lebanon in the 33-day war, it gave the initiative to Hamas to take another strategic step forward in the path of improving the balance of deterrence.

The operation was carried out with the aim of a response to past and present Zionist encroachments on Islamic holy sites, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the desecration of the Holy Quran. Still, we should consider this operation as a new paradigm and matrix in the equations of the conflict between the Islamic Resistance Movement and the Zionist regime because future concepts should be measured based on it.

The speed of operations, superior tactics and surprise, the amount of human and material damage to the enemy, the increased inefficiency of the Iron Dome, and the weakness of political and war management can be mentioned.

An Arab analyst believes that Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, which the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement launched on southern Israeli-occupied territories in October last year, created a significant shift in battle equations.

Political analyst Marwan Al-Aqra said the operation revived the Palestinian issue in terms of politics and created the viewpoint that the resistance front can bring basic change in battles with the occupiers, Palestine’s Shehab News Agency reported on Saturday.

The operation holds immense significance because it has altered the future of the region and the world.

Zionist regime is melting before the eyes of the people and governments of the region and worldwide.

Reported by Tohid Mahmoudpour