Iraqi Resistance attacks occupied Palestine

Issuing a statement on Sunday night, the Iraq-based Resistance group said that its combatants attacked 2 targets in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories with missiles.

The anti-Zionist operation was carried out in support of the oppressed people of Palestine and Lebanon, and to respond to the crimes of the Zionists against the civilians, according to the Resistance group.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq is determined to continue its operations against the Zionist enemy and to hit and crush the enemy's strongholds, it added.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has been launching attacks on Israeli targets ever since the occupying regime started the genocidal war on Gaza in early October.

The Resistance has also been hitting American military bases in Iraq and neighboring Syria in retaliation for Washington’s support for the Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Israel has been waging an atrocious onslaught against the Gaza Strip, targeting hospitals, residences, and houses of worship after Palestinian Resistance movements launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, on October 7.

