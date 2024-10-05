Iran top diplomat meets Syrian counterpart in Damascus

Iran's foreign minister Abbass Araghchi arrived in Damascus on Saturday for holding talks with Syria officials.

In his first meeting with the Syrian authorities, the Iranian foreign minister met and talked with Bassam Sabbagh, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Beirut, marking his first visit to Lebanon since assuming his office.

Araghchi held meetings with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and Speaker of the Parliament of Lebanon Nabih Berri.

The visit comes at a time of heightened tensions and ongoing Israeli attacks in the region.

