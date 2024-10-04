Lebanon files formal complaint with UN over Israeli invasion

Lebanon’s permanent mission to the UN issued a statement denouncing the "Israeli aggression on Lebanese sovereignty and the incursion of Israeli forces into Lebanese borders" since October 1.

Lebanon's representation further accused Israel of violating the Blue Line, which was established in 2000, and breaching UN Security Council Resolution 1701, passed in August 2006.

The resolution called for a full cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and the establishment of a buffer zone between the Blue Line and the Litani River, where only UN peacekeeping forces and the Lebanese army are permitted.

The complaint also highlighted Israel’s deployment of military forces, tanks, and armored vehicles along the southern Lebanese border, while accusing Israeli forces of targeting civilians, aid workers, and journalists. Additionally, the document cited the indiscriminate bombardment of Lebanese towns and villages, stating that over 8,570 strikes have been carried out, causing widespread destruction.

On Monday, September 23, the Israeli military launched extensive attacks on various locations in southern Lebanon, which have continued unabated.

Lebanon's Ministry of Health has reported hundreds of casualties and thousands injured due to the ongoing assaults.

In retaliation, Hezbollah has responded forcefully to the targeting of civilians, launching multiple operations against Israeli positions and settlements in northern occupied Palestine. Over the past days, the group has fired hundreds of rockets, striking key Israeli positions.

MNA/