Two servicemen killed in Khash armed attack

Khash is a city in the Central District of Khash County, Sistan and Baluchestan province, Iran, serving as capital of both the county and the district.

In another development, terrorists attacked a ceremony at a school in Bent in Sistan and Balouchestan on Tuesday, killing four people and injuring two others, the governor of Nikshahr city said.

Bent is a small city 230 km west of the common border with Pakistan and 90 km north of the Sea of Oman’s coast.

According to the governor of Nikshahr, the terrorists opened fire on participants in the event at the ‘Mohsenin Sheikhan’ school in Bent, killing the chairman of the city council of Bent ‘Yousef Shirani’, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps in Bent ‘Parviz Kadkhodaei’, and two soldiers serving in the IRGC as draftees, named ‘Javad Sadati’ and ‘Mojib Baluchi’.

MNA/TSN