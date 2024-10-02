8 Israeli soldiers killed by Hezbollah at Lebanese border

Clashes on the ground between the Israeli military and Hezbollah is ongoing after Israel sends more troops into border areas in the south of Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces have announced that seven more of its soldiers have been killed in a series of clashes with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.

The deaths mark the first significant casualties taken by the Israeli army since Israel launched its ground incursion into Lebanon earlier this week. Earlier, the Israeli army said another soldier had died during the campaign, bringing the total death toll to eight.

The soldiers who were named on Wednesday include four members of a commando unit, two members of a reconnaissance unit, and one member of the engineering corps.

Dozens of Israeli soldiers have also been injured in the clashes.

