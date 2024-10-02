Mexico's first female president takes office

Sheinbaum, a 62-year-old scientist and former mayor of Mexico City, took the oath of office and received the presidential sash in a boisterous ceremony in Mexico's Congress, which marks the start of her six-year term.

"It's time for transformation, it's time for women," she said, her voice rising with emotion.

"I'm a mother, a grandmother, a scientist and a woman of faith, and from today, by the will of the Mexican people, the president," she said.

Sheinbaum also used her first speech as head of state to address investor concerns after the passing of a sweeping judicial reform pushed by her predecessor, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

She reiterated that the central bank would be autonomous and told investors: "Rest assured that the investments of national and foreign shareholders will be safe in our country."

Alberto Ramos, head of Goldman Sachs Latin American economic research, said Sheinbaum will be judged on whether she can construct "a predictable and investment-friendly policy and regulatory framework."

MNA/