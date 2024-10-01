Armed forces hit Israeli target in Eilat using drones

"We emphasize our practical support to the Palestinian and Lebanese nations until the destruction of the enemy and the defeat of its criminal plans, and we ask the Arab and Islamic nations to break their silence and actively participate in this fateful battle," said the statement released by Yemeni Armed Forces.

According to the statement, this operation was conducted by Samad-4 drones.

Earlier on Monday, the Yemen said it shot down another US-made MQ-9 Reaper drone flying over northern Yemen, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the group’s military spokesman, Yahya Saree, said the US drone was intercepted by the group’s air defence while flying over Saada province.

Saree said that the group has downed 11 US drones since it began its military operations in support of Gaza, which has been under Israeli attack since last October.

Saree added that, on Sunday, Israel, in support of the US, carried out 17 air strikes on civilian facilities in the Al-Hudaydah province in western Yemen.

“The Israeli aggression (on Yemen) won’t deter the Yemeni people through its armed forces from performing the duty towards the Palestinian people,” said Saree.

Regional tensions have escalated due to Israel’s brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,600 people, mostly women and children, following a Hamas attack last October.

The conflict spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 960 people and injured over 2,700 others since 23 September.

