https://en.mehrnews.com/news/222196/ Sep 30, 2024, 7:10 PM News ID 222196 World Middle East World Middle East Sep 30, 2024, 7:10 PM Biden says aware of Israeli ground op. plan into Lebanon TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – US President Joe Biden has said that he is aware of the Israeli regime's plan to conduct a ground operation into Lebanon. News ID 222196 کپی شد Related News Iran to continue to stand by Lebanese, Palestinians Hezbollah fires barrage of missiles at Israeli settlements Nicholas Maduro attends pro-Palestine, Lebanon rally Involving Iran in major war can have global consequences Tags Zionist Regime Israeli Regime Joe Biden ground operation Lebanon
Your Comment