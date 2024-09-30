Hezbollah fires barrage of missiles at Israeli settlements

Hezbollah’s Islamic Resistance Movement bombed the Sa’ar Israeli settlement with a rocket salvo, the movement said in a statement on Monday according to Al Manar.

The Lebanese movement also said in another statement that "Islamic Resistance combatants bomb the Israeli settlement of Kabri with a rocket salvo: Hezbollah statement."

Hebrew-language sources have also reported an explosion and plumes of smoke rising into the sky in the Zionist settlement of Herzliya following a rocket attack by Lebanon's Hezbollah.

"Islamic Resistance combatants targeted the Kfar Giladi settlement with a Noor missile," the Lebanese Resistance said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, media have cited Israeli Channel 12 as claiming that the Israeli military detected 20 rockets launched from Lebanon towards Western Galilee in last few hours.

MNA