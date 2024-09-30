Kremlin reacts to assassination of Hezbollah leader

He said such actions "have led to a significant destabilization of the situation in the region" and denounced the "huge number" of civilian casualties.

"Inevitably, this will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe - the same as we are seeing in Gaza. These consequences cannot leave us indifferent, cannot but cause our deepest concern," Peskov said at a press conference.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's onslaught on the Gaza Strip, which has killed nearly 41,600 victims, mostly women and children, following the Al-Aqsa operation by Hamas last Oct. 7.

Israel recently escalated its offensive on Lebanon, killing a string of senior Hezbollah commanders, and its leader Hassan Nasrallah in airstrikes on Friday. The intense bombardment of sites across Lebanon continued on Saturday.

MNA/