Hassan Nasrallah commemoration ceremony to be held in Tehran

The commemoration ceremony of Hezbollah secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and senior IRGC military advisor General Abbas Nilforooshan will be held on Wednesday at Imam Hossein Square in Tehran.

Iranian people in different cities demonstrated their deep sympathy with the Resistance Front by holding rallies and declaring their disgust with the Zionist regime during the past few days.

By participating in this ceremony, Iranians will honor and pay respect to the Hezbollah leader and all of the Resistance martyrs.

The Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in an Israeli airstrike on the suburbs of Beirut on Friday.

Brigadier General Abbas Nilforooshan was also martyred in the terrorist attack carried out by the Israeli regime.

