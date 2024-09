"The Lebanese Islamic Resistance (Hezbollah) combatants bombarded Sa’ar settlement with a salvo of rockets, in response to the Israeli brutal aggression against cities, villages, and civilians," Hezbollah said in a statement on Sunday. The Sa'ar settlement is located in Western Galilee in northern occupied lands.

The movement also said in another statement that its combatants launched rocket attacks on Israeli soldiers in Manara settlement in Upper Galilee.

MNA