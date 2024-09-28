  1. World
Sep 28, 2024

Yemen says hit Tel Aviv airport as Netanyahu arrives

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said Saturday that Yemenis fired a Palestine-2 home-made missile at the Tel Aviv's bin Gurion Airport.

In a statement on Saturday, general Yahya Saree said that "We targeted Ben-Gurion Airport in Israel with a Palestinian-2 ballistic missile when Netanyahu arrived [back from the US]."

"We will continue to react to the crimes of the enemy and will not hesitate to enhance the level of tension as required by each stage and contribute to the defense of Gaza and Lebanon," the Yemeni military spokesman also said. 

"Our operation will stop only after the aggression against Gaza and Lebanon is stopped," he also said.

Prior to Saree, the spokesman of the Israeli army said that a Yemeni missile had been fired at the central region of occupied Palestine.

Sirens were sounded in the two districts in the north of Tel Aviv, and after that, the sound of explosions was heard in those areas.

Ballistic missile fired from Yemen once again triggered sirens across central occupied lands controlled by Israel, reported Times of Israel. 

