Meanwhile, local media sources in Lebanon reported a massive drone attack by Hezbollah on the north of occupied Palestine.

Zionists reported extensive drone attacks on Shlomi, Sa'ar, and Nahariyya.

Following the attack, sirens went off in different regions of occupied Palestine including Ben Ami, Nahariyya, Sa'ar, Shlomi, and Liman.

Several explosions were also reported in Nahariyya.

