Israel officially claims assassinated Nasrallah

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – Issuing a statement, the Israeli military claims that Hezbollah secretary-general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was assassinated in the airstrike it carried out on Beirut.
Hezbollah has not confirmed the Israeli military's claim.
The Israeli regime carried out heavy airstrikes on Beirut's Dahie on Friday, leaving dozens of people killed and injured.
MNA/
