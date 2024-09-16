Yemen army to employ more top-tier weapons in anti-Israel op.

“The occupying Israeli regime should await anything. More top-tier weapons will be employed by the Yemeni Armed Forces at the appropriate time,” Dhaifullah al-Shami stated late on Sunday.

He added that the Yemeni military launched a new hypersonic ballistic missile that flew around 2,000 kilometers from Yemen to the central part of the Israeli-occupied territories, emphasizing that nowhere in the occupied lands is now immune from Yemeni attacks.

Shami pointed out that the Yemeni Armed Forces are increasing their military capabilities through field experience and ongoing confrontation with the US-British coalition.

“Yemen has managed to develop its military capabilities in various spheres well. Our homegrown missiles can now successfully strike mobile targets [on the ground and in the sea],” he stated.

The Yemeni information minister also said the Zionist entity should realize that Yemen’s support for Palestinians is unwavering, and that their operations will continue in retaliation for the regime’s attacks on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Shami further noted that the launch of the new Yemeni hypersonic ballistic missile toward Tel Aviv came hours after Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided to expand the Israeli military’s offensives against southern Lebanon.

“Yemen does not accept partitioning off the battle against Israel. Yemeni forces are fully coordinating and cooperating with all branches of the Axis of Resistance.

“Yemen is living in a state of freedom, dignity and pride. It is now standing as the strongest voice against imperialism,” Shami noted.

The top Yemeni official finally warned Israel of more retaliatory strikes by his country’s armed forces, echoing earlier remarks by leader of the Ansarullah resistance movement Abdul-Malik al-Houthi that “Future operations will be on a much greater scale.”

