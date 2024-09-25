US mulls banning ‘weaponized’ Chinese EVs

The United States Department of Commerce is stirring the pot with a proposal that could seriously shake up the automotive landscape: a potential ban on Chinese software and hardware in vehicles sold within the US. The proposal, citing national security concerns, aims to curtail the influence of Chinese technology on American cars and trucks.

If passed, this legislation would create significant ripples, affecting not only Chinese-manufactured vehicles but also any cars, regardless of origin, that use Chinese components or software. Russian components face similar scrutiny, although their presence in the automotive sector is virtually insignificant.

This proposed ban, first hinted at in July and now under public review for 30 days, wouldn't be immediate. Software restrictions would take effect for models released in 2027, while hardware bans will hit in 2030. The regulation specifically targets road vehicles, leaving agricultural, mining, and rail vehicles untouched.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo wildly speculated earlier this week that “In an extreme situation, foreign adversaries could shut down or take control of all their vehicles operating in the United States all at the same time.”

MNA/PR