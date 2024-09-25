China continues supporting Iran sovereignty, security

Wang Yi said China has always viewed its relationship with Iran from a strategic and long-term perspective and is willing to advance practical cooperation across various fields, supporting the development of both nations, CGTN reported.

China will continue to support Iran in safeguarding its sovereignty, security, territorial integrity, and national dignity, and opposes external interference in Iran's internal affairs and exerting sanctions and pressure on the country, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

The foreign minister said both China and Iran are committed to pursuing independent development paths, firmly upholding international fairness and justice, and should work together to protect the legitimate rights of developing countries, promote multipolarity in the world, and democratize international relations.

On the issue of the Israel-Palestine conflict, China will continue to uphold justice, pushing for a ceasefire and an end to the war, according to Wang.

China supports Iran, Saudi Arabia, and other regional countries in continuing to improve their relations, resolving regional security issues through unity and cooperation, and taking the Middle East's destiny into their own hands, he added.

China also supports the unity of Arab and Islamic countries in voicing a stronger position and working towards achieving lasting peace in the Middle East as soon as possible, Wang said.

Pezeshkian, for his part, said Iran firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is committed to developing friendly relations with China.

Iran is willing to actively participate in jointly building the Belt and Road Initiative and implement the comprehensive cooperation plan, Pezeshkian said.

In this changing world, where some countries are pursuing unilateralism and bullying hegemony, Iran and China should strengthen cooperation and work together to address challenges and jointly uphold multilateralism and international fairness and justice, he added.

China has consistently played an important role in promoting world peace and regional security, Pezeshkian said, adding that in light of the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Middle East, Iran hopes that China will play an even greater role in promoting a ceasefire, ending the war, and alleviating the humanitarian crisis.

