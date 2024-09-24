  1. Politics
China condemns Israeli airstrikes as war widens in region

TEHRAN, Sep. 24 (MNA) – China condemned Israel's ongoing offensive in neighboring Lebanon, 24 hours after the airstrikes killed nearly 500 people, marking the deadliest day since 2006 and an expansion of the conflict that has embroiled the region.

"China is highly concerned about the current tensions between Lebanon and Israel, deeply alarmed by the large number of casualties caused by the military operations in question," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at Tuesday's regular press conference. "China opposes violations of Lebanon's sovereignty and condemns all actions that harm innocent civilians," Newsweek reported.

Israel expanded its military aggression beyond Gaza to target Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon after nearly a year of tit-for-tat strikes across the border. Lebanon's Health Ministry reported at least 492 deaths and 1,645 injuries from the airstrikes, per Reuters, as thousands of families evacuated their homes.

"No matter how the situation changes, we will insist on standing on the side of justice and on the side of our Arab brothers, including Lebanon," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart, Abdallah Bou Habib, in New York City on Monday.

Wang expressed China's support for Lebanon's sovereignty and opposition to "indiscriminate attacks on civilians."

