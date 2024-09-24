Pezeshkian delivering speech at UN General Assembly summit

Attending the 79th General Assembly of the United Nations is the first appearance of President Pezeshkian at the international level.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addressed rising “impunity, inequality, and unpredictability” throughout the world with a push for 193 member states to focus on “more effective, inclusive, and networked multilateralism” in a speech to the UN.

Other speakers on the opening day of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) include United State's President Joe Biden, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The gathering in New York City comes a week after the UNGA overwhelmingly adopted a resolution calling on Israel to end its illegal occupation of the Palestinian territories within a year, a move Palestine hailed as “historic”, according to Aljazeera.

The following is the speech of president Pezeshkian:

This is the first time I am speaking to you from the position of the Islamic Republic of Iran. By electing me, the Iranian nation voted for the slogan of the national alliance. This slogan is in accordance with the instructions of God Almighty in the Holy Quran.

Establishing and spreading justice in society among all people, regardless of color, race, gender, and language is the mission of all prophets.

Peace and security will not be established in the world unless the rights of all people, communities and nations are respected within the framework of justice and fairness.



