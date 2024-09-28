Iran non-oil trade with Islamic countries up14% in H1: IRICA

The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) added that $15.6 billion worth of non-oil goods was exported from the country between March 21 to September 22, 2024.

More than 48 million tons of non-oil products were exchanged between Iran and member states of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) during the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2024), showing a 4% growth compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

Of the total Iran’s non-oil trade exchanges with the OIC member states, 38.4 million tons worth $15.6 billion was the share of Iran's exports, registering a one and ten percent growth in weight and value, respectively compared to the same period of last year.

In this period, 10.4 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at $16.6 billion, were imported into the country from the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (IOC) , indicating a 16 and 18 percent growth in weight and value, respectively, IRICA added.

