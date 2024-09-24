Saudi FM calls for UN reform

Addressing the UN at its headquarters in New York City, Faisal bin Farhan warned that international institutions are “unfit for purpose,” as demonstrated by the UN’s inability to hold Israel accountable for “all the atrocities it has committed.”

He was speaking a day after UN member states voted to adopt the “Pact for the Future.”

Saudi Arabia has been working intensely to strengthen multilateral cooperation, but achieving a brighter future demands UN reform, Prince Faisal said.

As part of the “pressing matter,” the UN must be reconstructed to shoulder its responsibility in upholding international peace and security, he added.

“We hope that our collective efforts will allow us to uphold various values such as sovereignty, and to build a better future for current and future generations.”

