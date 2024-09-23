  1. Politics
Sep 23, 2024, 7:29 PM

Pezeshkian holds 1st meeting with senior US media CEOs in NY

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held first meeting with the senior managers of the American media outlets in New York on Monday evening.

In his meeting with the senior managers of American media outlets, President Pezeshkian stated that Iran’s viewpoint regarding the region and the world is transparent and crystal clear.

Unity, amity and cohesion was the slogan when “I ran for the presidency in Iran Presidential Election,” he emphasized.

"We must establish unity and amity inside the country and establish constructive interaction with outside world,” he said, adding that forging interaction with the neighboring and regional countries should first be prioritized in the new administration.

 "Instead of bloodshed, war, and killing, we must create a world where all people can live comfortably regardless of their color, race, ethnicity, and place of origin", the Iranian president said.

