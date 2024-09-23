  1. World
Russian Black Sea Fleet conducts combat drills

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Russia’s Black Sea Fleet aviation division conducted combat drills over the Black Sea, targeting unmanned aerial and sea threats, Russian defense ministry has announced.

The aviation division of Russia's Black Sea Fleet conducted drills carrying out combat sorties over the Black Sea to search for and destroy unmanned aerial and sea targets, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Russian defense ministry.

"The combat mission tasks were conducted in the dark, at different altitudes and included crews climbing into the stratosphere to an altitude of over 13,000 meters (8 miles)," the ministry said.

The navy assault aviation regiment and the air defense of the Black Sea Fleet were involved in the drills, using the Sukhoi Su-30SM twin-engine, two-seat supermaneuverable fighter aircraft, Interfax reported.

The Su-30M is designed to gain air superiority, block enemy airfields at great depth, destroy air, land and sea targets, including at night and in difficult meteorological conditions.

