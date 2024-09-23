Macron calls for reviewing ties with Russia

Addressing an international conference on peace in Paris, Emmanuel Macron has called for "thinking about peace in Europe of tomorrow," bearing in mind that Europe "is not confined to the European Union and NATO." "We are trying to develop the European political community, but we need to think about a new organization of Europe and then review our ties with Russia, and think about peace in this [European] continent," he said, according to TASS.

His speech was aired on the Elysee Palace’s X page.

He called on European and world nations to focus on how "to build a new world order." "This is the biggest challenge of today because our current word order is inadequate and unfair. It is inadequate because it was designed at the end of World War II. It did not take into account problems, which emerged later to become dominating," he said, adding that such problems include "climate and the technological revolution."

The French president called for a bigger presence of "densely populated countries, which did not exist when the current world order was only forming" in international organizations. He said that he plans to raise this topic in his speech at the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The European Political Community, an international forum, was set up in 2022 at Macron’s initiative to hold discussions on Europe’s future.

SD/