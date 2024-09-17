French parl. to consider resolution on Macron's impeachment

The initiative was put forth after Macron ruled out the left's participation in the government formation, despite the coalition emerging victorious in the recent parliamentary elections held in July.

The resolution is in accordance with Article 68 of the constitution, allowing the possible removal of the president from power if he violates his duties.

The proposal was supported by 81 members of the left-wing New Popular Front (NPF) alliance, including 72 lawmakers from the La France Insoumise party, along with support from the Greens and several other parliament members from the Left Democrats and Republicans group.

MA/Al-Mayadeen