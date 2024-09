On the fifth day of the Sacred Defense Week, a number of war veterans and activists in the field of jihad and Resistance will meet with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Wednesday.

In addition to the presence of some veterans of the Sacred Defense in Imam Khomeini's Hosseiniyah, another group of activists of the Sacred Defense in all parts of Iran will also be present in this meeting through videoconference format with all the centers of the provinces.

