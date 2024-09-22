2 citizens martyred in Israeli attack on Lebanon

News sources reported the martyrdom of 2 Lebanese citizens in Israeli attacks on the towns of Khiam and Aitaroun in southern Lebanon.

Several Lebanese citizens were also wounded.

The Israeli regime's fighters bombarded villages in southern Lebanon 50 times in 40 minutes early on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah fired tens of rockets on occupied Palestine.

Footage on social media showed that several Hezbollah missiles hit near Haifa.

The Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah has been conducting regular attacks since early October last year against the Israeli regime’s military positions in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

