Hezbollah conducts multiple ops on Zionist regime positions

The Resistance movement Hezbpollah’s military media issued a series of statements outlining the attacks and their outcomes:

The first statement affirmed that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, 3-9-2024, the espionage equipment at Al-Jardah site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly which resulted in its destruction.

The second statement mentioned that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:10 pm on Tuesday, 3-9-2024, the espionage equipment at Al-Raheb site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly which resulted in its destruction.

The third statement affirmed that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:20 pm on Tuesday, 3-9-2024, the technical systems at Al-Assi site with appropriate weapons, hitting them directly which resulted in their destruction.

According to the fourth statement, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 2:55 pm on Tuesday, 3-9-2024, a deployment of Israeli soldiers near Al-Sammaqa occupation site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shouba Hills with artillery shells, hitting it directly.

Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:05 pm on Tuesday, 3-9-2024, Al-Radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with artillery shells, hitting it directly, according to the fifth statement.

The sixth statement emphasized that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, on Tuesday, 3-9-2024, an Israeli intelligence force at Al-Raheb occupation site with artillery shells, inflicting direct hits.

The seventh statement underscored that, in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s attacks on the resilient southern villages and safe homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, on Tuesday, 3-9-2024, Islamic Resistance targets a building in Al-Manara settlement used by IOF with appropriate weapons, causing fire and leaving casualties.

The eighth statement underlined that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, a positioning of the Israeli occupation soldiers at Birkat Risha site with appropriate weapons, inflicting confirmed casualties.

Hezbollah Military Media published a video which shows footage of the Islamic Resistance’s operation targeting Kfar Yuval settlement checkpoint belonging to the “Israeli” enemy army in northern occupied Palestine.

In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in backing their honorable and valiant resistance, the Islamic Resistance conducted a number of operations against the sites and deployments of the “Israeli” enemy’s army along the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Monday, 02-09-2024, as follows:

1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in Avivim settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly, in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and peaceful homes.

2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in Al-Manara settlement with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly, in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and peaceful homes.

3. At 10:10 am, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the deployment of “Israeli” enemy soldiers at Adather Heights with artillery shells, inflicting direct damage.

4. The Islamic Resistance fighters launched Katyusha rocket barrages at the settlements of Ein Yaakov, Ga’aton, and Yehi’am, in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and peaceful homes, particularly the attack last morning on the town of Al-Naqoura.

5. At 3:55 pm, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Al-Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, inflicting direct damage.

6. At 3:55 pm, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Zibdeen site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket weapons, inflicting direct damage.

7. The Islamic Resistance fighters launched a barrage of Katyusha rockets once again at the settlements of Ein Yaakov, Ga’aton, and Yehi’am, in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and peaceful homes, particularly the attack this morning on the town of Al-Naqoura.

8. At 6:20 pm, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Al-Manara site with rocket weapons, inflicting direct damage.

9. At 6:50 pm, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted Bayyad Blida site with artillery shells, inflicting direct damage.

MNA