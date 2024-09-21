  1. Politics
Sep 21, 2024, 2:15 PM

Aircraft carrier USS Truman to deploy to WA next week

Aircraft carrier USS Truman to deploy to WA next week

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman and a force of 6,5000 sailors will deploy next week on a mission that is expected to take the warship’s strike group into West Asia, Navy officials announced Friday.

The Truman and the other ships in its strike group will leave early next week from Naval Station Norfolk, Va. and Naval Station Mayport, Fla., according to US Fleet Forces.

The carrier strike group includes Carrier Air Wing 1 with nine aviation squadrons, the Ticonderoga-class, guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg, and two Arleigh Burke-class, guided-missile destroyers, the USS Stout and the USS Jason Dunham, Stars and Stripes reported.

The strike group has spent recent months training in the western Atlantic Ocean for a rare, pre-planned deployment expected to take the ship into the Red Sea. 

SD/

News ID 221630

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News