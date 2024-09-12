US withdrawing aircraft carrier from West Asia

The USS Theodore Roosevelt is heading home, according to US officials.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had ordered Roosevelt to extend its deployment for a short time and remain in the region as the USS Abraham Lincoln was pushed to get to the area more quickly. The Biden administration beefed up the US military presence there to help defend the criminal regime of Israel, AP reported.

US commanders in the West Asia region falsely claim that the presence of a US aircraft carrier and the warships accompanying it has been an effective deterrent in the region, while the regional countries have repeatedly called for the withdrawal of foreigners from the region.

MP/