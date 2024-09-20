Iran dismantles terrorist team on border

Issuing a statement on Thursday night, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that a terrorsit team was dismantled while trying to enter Iran from Kordestan border.

In this conflict, a number of terrorists were killed and wounded, and their equipment was confiscated, it added.

Ribwar Karimian, a member of the leadership committee of Komala and a senior military commander of the group, was among the killed.

IRGC stressed that it would not tolerate any action against Iran's security.

MP/6230539