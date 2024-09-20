2 terrorists killed in southeastern Iran

Iranian border guards in Sirkan, Sistan and Baluchestan province, last night noticed the movement of terrorist elements trying to enter the country, Iranian border police commander Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi said.

According to Goudarzi, Iranian border guards in an operation dismantled the terrorist team, that intended to enter the country to carry out acts of sabotage.

Two terrorists were killed in the operation and their weapons and ammunition were seized, he added.

