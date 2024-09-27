Yemen targeted Tel Aviv with "Palestine 2" ballistic missile

Yahya Saree announced the attack on a Zionist military target in Tel Aviv with the "Palestine 2" ballistic missile.

" We also attacked a vital target in the occupied area of ​​Ashkelon with Jaffa Drones," he added, noting that both operations in Jaffa and Ashkelon successfully achieved their goals.

Saree went on to say that Yemen will carry out more military operations against the Israeli enemy to retaliate against attacks on Palestine and Lebanon.

He said, "As long as the aggression against Gaza and Lebanon does not stop, our operations will not be stopped either."

