  1. Politics
Sep 27, 2024, 4:27 PM

Yahya Saree:

Yemen targeted Tel Aviv with "Palestine 2" ballistic missile

Yemen targeted Tel Aviv with "Palestine 2" ballistic missile

TEHRAN, Sep. 27 (MNA) – The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the Yemeni army attacked a Zionist military target in Tel Aviv with a "Palestine 2" ballistic missile.

Yahya Saree announced the attack on a Zionist military target in Tel Aviv with the "Palestine 2" ballistic missile.

" We also attacked a vital target in the occupied area of ​​Ashkelon with Jaffa Drones," he added, noting that both operations in Jaffa and Ashkelon successfully achieved their goals.

Saree went on to say that Yemen will carry out more military operations against the Israeli enemy to retaliate against attacks on Palestine and Lebanon.

He said, "As long as the aggression against Gaza and Lebanon does not stop, our operations will not be stopped either."

SD/6237917

News ID 221985

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News